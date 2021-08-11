Cancel
We cannot stop watching this perfect baseball slide

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the history of slides, there have been some doozies, from the acrobatic (every insane catcher-vaulting flip) to the comedic (Willie Mays Hayes coming up short at second), but until last night, I had never seen one that is aesthetically perfect. That all changed when Trea Turner executed a slide with so much panache, elan, flair, verve, pizzazz, and a bunch of other adjectives, that I'm still watching it on a loop hours later. No more words—check it:

