We cannot stop watching this perfect baseball slide

Sometimes all fantasy baseball managers really need are the saves and they can overlook everything else. I remember once relying on Los Angeles Dodgers closer Todd Worrell for saves late last century. His final season featured an ugly ERA and WHIP, but those 35 saves were key. We all can agree that 40 saves are a lot, and both Wade Davis and Greg Holland surpassed that mark in recent seasons for the Colorado Rockies. Even punchline closer Mitch Williams -- well back in the day for a Philadelphia Phillies World Series team -- saved 43 games in a season. My grandfather says people won leagues thanks to him.