Western Fashion & Cow Prints Are Trending Again — All Thanks to Beyoncé

Beyoncé is heading to the rodeo and so are the rest of us.

Last week, the singer teased her upcoming Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection with a video featuring Queen Bey herself going full-on Western. She can be seen channeling her Texas roots, wearing chaps, denim bodysuits, cow print leggings and cowboy hats from her newest Adidas x Ivy Park line.

Beyoncé can also be seen wearing her “Rodeo” looks on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this week. And her fans are taking notice.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst , Western fashion trends are seeing an uptick. Two days after the teaser launched, searches including the key terms “cow print” and “rodeo” jumped collectively 64%. At the same time, page views for cowboy hats increased 26%. Earlier this month, cowboy boots also saw a spike as searches increased by 24% on Lyst.

The new collection, inspired by the Black cowboy experience, debuts on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com and in stores on Aug. 20.

Beyoncé’s fourth Adidas x Ivy Park line is comprised of 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories. Highlights include wide leg snap pants, a denim tracksuit, a washed French terry hoodie and matching sweatpants, denim chaps and a denim bucket hat.

For footwear, the “Rodeo” line features two colorways of the IVP Ultraboost, one which mimics the look of denim and a new colorway for the IVP Forum Mid. It also introduces the new IVP Super Sleek “Chunky,” sneaker with an exaggerated outsole combined with a classic three-stripe upper in two colorways.

Plus, kid’s can go country, too. Today, Ivy Park officially introduced the children’s category just in time for the “Rodeo” launch next week.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

The campaign video sees Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter wearing matching cow print leggings, sweatshirt and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)