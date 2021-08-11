Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Western Fashion & Cow Prints Are Trending Again — All Thanks to Beyoncé

By Nikara Johns
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qeeh_0bOTYNKG00

Beyoncé is heading to the rodeo and so are the rest of us.

Last week, the singer teased her upcoming Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection with a video featuring Queen Bey herself going full-on Western. She can be seen channeling her Texas roots, wearing chaps, denim bodysuits, cow print leggings and cowboy hats from her newest Adidas x Ivy Park line.

Beyoncé can also be seen wearing her “Rodeo” looks on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this week. And her fans are taking notice.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst , Western fashion trends are seeing an uptick. Two days after the teaser launched, searches including the key terms “cow print” and “rodeo” jumped collectively 64%. At the same time, page views for cowboy hats increased 26%. Earlier this month, cowboy boots also saw a spike as searches increased by 24% on Lyst.

The new collection, inspired by the Black cowboy experience, debuts on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com and in stores on Aug. 20.

Beyoncé’s fourth Adidas x Ivy Park line is comprised of 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories. Highlights include wide leg snap pants, a denim tracksuit, a washed French terry hoodie and matching sweatpants, denim chaps and a denim bucket hat.

For footwear, the “Rodeo” line features two colorways of the IVP Ultraboost, one which mimics the look of denim and a new colorway for the IVP Forum Mid. It also introduces the new IVP Super Sleek “Chunky,” sneaker with an exaggerated outsole combined with a classic three-stripe upper in two colorways.

Plus, kid’s can go country, too. Today, Ivy Park officially introduced the children’s category just in time for the “Rodeo” launch next week.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

The campaign video sees Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter wearing matching cow print leggings, sweatshirt and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

Comments / 7

Footwear News

Footwear News

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Cowboy Hats#Harper S Bazaar#Lyst#Adidas Com#French#The Ivp Forum Mid#Ivp Super Sleek Chunky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RetailFootwear News

WWD.com Has a New Look — Inside the Refreshed Site

The new website provides major advancements readers should experience immediately. These include:. • A fresh, modern design with improved fonts, more and larger pictures and easier to follow news “river.”. • Greater visibility for key events, from fashion weeks to key social happenings such as the Met Gala and award...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Tia Adeola Launches Ruffle Swimwear

Tia Adeola has expanded into swimwear with a range of ruffled, beach-ready offerings. The New York-based designer — known for her voluminous, frilled blouses and pants — applies her signature aesthetic to bikinis and bodysuits. String triangle tops in sandy beige and hot pink are trimmed with ruffles and paired with matching low-rise bottoms, accented with subtle ruching at the hips. A more experimental approach to resort wear, a mustard yellow bodysuit is crafted from boiled wool. The high-cut silhouette features flounced trimming and fastens with thick wool ties at the neck, back and hips.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Boot Trend That's Due For a Comeback

There are some shoe trends that become very popular, peak, then go away for a decade or more. Others only fade away for a few seasons before making a comeback as big as before—if not even bigger. Time will tell if the comeback we're referring to here will eclipse the cowboy boot craze of 2018 but so far, there's evidence that proves they'll be everywhere again.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long! Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is Back on Her Wild Style Game in a Bustier Dress & 9-Inch Heels You Have to See to Believe

For fans who have missed the wilder side of Lady Gaga’s style, we have just the gift for you. The “A Star Is Born” actress brought back a touch of her signature bold taste as she left a photoshoot in New York on Monday. Going monochrome, Lady Gaga modeled a design from Magda Butrym’s fall ’21 collection — a black bustier-style dress with a maxi-length hem and a keyhole cutout across the torso. The crepe dress retails for over $1,400 at Moda Operandi.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New Ivy Park Campaign [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Carters, Jay-Z and Beyonce’, are truly creating a family dynasty as Beyonce’ has gone Sly and The Family Stone, as the New Ivy Park Campaign stars Queen Bey and the products of her hive 8 year old Blue Ivy and the 4 year old twins Rumi and Sir.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Gives the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress

Heidi Klum found a way to combine two of summer’s biggest footwear trends with ease this week. The model, who is currently visiting Italy with family and friends, took to Instagram today to show off her latest travel outfit of the day. The ensemble highlighted a floral-print dress complete with a collared neckline and cinched waist, contrasted by reflective sunglasses.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset have matching camouflage Birkin bags

Even when they’re wearing camouflage, Cardi B and Offset’s style stands out. The couple carried matching camouflage-print Birkin bags for a shopping trip in LA on Friday, proving that Offset might share his wife’s obsession with the Hermès handbags. While the Migos rapper toted a duffle-sized version of the coveted...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Gets Bold in a Cutout Bodysuit, Fishnet Dress & Ankle-Wrap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen broke out a trio of summer’s boldest trends with a twist on Miami styling this week. Stepping out in the 305, the model had an all-black moment in a fishnet dress layered over a cutout bodysuit; the ensemble also featured a caped jacket for a finishing touch. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

2 Tiny Buttons Are All That's Keeping Bella Hadid's Sheer '90s-style Top Together

We're highly suspicious that Bella Hadid is secretly the owner of a time machine after seeing her latest outfit on Instagram. Short of slipping on a pair of jelly sandals and accessorizing with a Lisa Frank phone case, Bella sent us straight back to the '90s in a midriff-baring Susamusa button-up and a floral mesh midi skirt with a ruffled hem. "A sweet dinner to celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer!" Bella captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of an artsy wall in New York City's East Village, looking like the lead singer of a '90s rock band.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.

Comments / 7

Community Policy