Panthers sign former Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Panthers just announced that they have signed free agent linebacker Josh Bynes.

After playing his college football at Auburn, Bynes went undrafted and was first signed by the Ravens in 2011. He spent three seasons in Baltimore, followed by three in Detroit and two in Arizona before going back to the Ravens in 2019. Bynes suited up for the Bengals last season. All together, he’s appeared in 117 NFL games, totaling 477 tackles.

Bynes offers experience and versatility – he has played every linebacker spot at some point in his career.

The Panthers have also released safety Lano Hill.

