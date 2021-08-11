Just Start with the Dask LocalCluster

Engineering solutions aren’t just about building something. It’s about figuring out a way to solve the problem at hand with the least amount of resources. The problem of optimization is at the center of all computing and, essentially, all human endeavors. It deals with questions like — how to make a plane go faster (and on lesser fuel), how to write code that you can reuse, how to make stock market data land a few milliseconds faster across continents, and so on. The answers to these questions aren’t always immediate. These answers are found in iterations. Every iteration is an exercise in optimization (although some iterations are just marketing stunts), not just of resources, but of design and aesthetic too.