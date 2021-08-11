Cancel
Burbank, CA

Burbank street-racing: Victim's loved ones demand crackdown, arrests after crash that killed 3

By Alex Cheney
ABC7
 7 days ago

Anguished friends and loved ones of 21-year-old Cerain Baker, who was among three innocent victims killed in a violent crash caused by street racing, gathered outside Burbank City Hall to demand arrests in the case.

They gathered to protest excessive speeding and negligent driving in the city.

Last week, three young adults were killed in a street racing crash that left their car split in half.

One of the victims -- 21-year-old Cerain Baker was featured often in videos produced by his father -- well-known comedian Tony Baker.

On Tuesday, he posted a video to his Instagram thanking fans for their support.

"The outpouring of love has covered the funeral costs in 30 minutes," Baker said. "Now we're just trying to get covered family travel expenses and all that.

"But my village -- y'all are absolutely ..." he said, his voice trailing off as he was overcome with emotion.

RELATED: 3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Burbank street-racing crash

A crash caused by street racing left three innocent people dead and two others hospitalized late Tuesday night in Burbank, officials said.

In a statement, the Burbank Police Department said it "takes speeding, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, and illegal street racing seriously.

"The Department will continue to conduct targeted enforcement operations as it relates to speeding, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, and/or illegal street racing," the statement said. "The Department will also continue to educate the Community on the dangers of such reckless acts through our social media platforms and direct contact with Community Members."

No arrests or citations have been announced in the case.

