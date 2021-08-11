Cancel
Fans Are Melting Over Adorable Photo Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping After Rainstorm

By Boshika Gupta
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuff Goldman sure knows how to melt hearts with his content. He recently posted an adorable photo of his daughter, Josephine, on his Instagram account and wrote, "We got caught in a rainstorm! Covered Josephine with my shirt and she fell asleep." His fans were blown away by the photo and quickly flooded his post with positive comments. One Instagram user appreciated Goldman's gesture and wrote, "That's what good dads do! It's always about what's best for them." Another commenter echoed this sentiment and said that the chef is an awesome father.

Duff Goldman
James Brown
Posted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Elite Daily

Prepare To Melt! Halsey Shared The First Adorable Photo Of Baby Ender's Face

The first photo of baby Ender is here and it will leave your heart in a puddle. Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child on July 14, and fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Now, the first photo is finally here and it is the sweetest. Sure, it only showed part of the baby’s face, but it was enough to melt hearts everywhere.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Shares Rare Photos Featuring Her Daughters and Fans Can't Get Enough

Home Town star Erin Napier doesn't shy away from sharing the challenges of motherhood with her fans. Erin, husband Ben, and 3-year-old daughter Helen welcomed baby Mae into their family in May, and the new mom of two hasn't held back on the realities of parenting. While Ben and Erin have chosen to keep their daughters' faces off of Instagram, they do give fans glimpses into their home life. Erin has recently shared the challenges of breastfeeding, new parent sleep struggles, and even the difficulty of getting a home-cooked dinner on the table, and her fans applaud her honesty.
Posted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Sack O' Potatoes' Might Be The Cutest Thing On Twitter

It's no secret Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman is head over heels in love with his baby girl. Per Today, Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their sweet pea in January of this year, and that is all he can talk about. And for good reason. She is just so darn cute. Josephine Frances Goldman is not just the apple of her proud papa's eye; she has been a regular star on his social media platforms since her birth, and fans cannot get enough of this little jelly bean.
Posted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Hilarious Response To The Way His Wife Cut A Sandwich

When it comes to slicing sandwiches, there are a few standards most people seem to turn to. You have the quintessential diagonal cut, which turns any old sandwich into triangles. Then there's the vertical straight-down-the middle-cut so you get two symmetrical halves. However, this cut might be primarily used for long sandwiches like subs. Regardless, the sides usually mirror each other. Finally, usually for kids, people sometimes slice off the edges of the bread so it will be crustless.
Posted by
Mashed

Nancy Fuller Shared This Precious Behind-The-Scenes Moment With Duff Goldman And His Baby Girl

Fans of Duff Goldman probably already know of his darling daughter Josephine. In August 2020, the "Ace of Cakes" star and his wife Johnna announced their pregnancy to the world in true Goldman-style — through a muffin-themed photo (via Today). In February this year, the proud dad took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their newborn, adding that he couldn't wait for baby Josephine to try "pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike."
Posted by
Mashed

Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava's Adorable Margarita Photo Has Fans Obsessed

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look alike, without a doubt. In fact, Country Music Family actually rounded up images of the two together in which they look eerily similar to the point where people were hard pressed to tell the two of them apart. And E! News shared a picture of Phillippe and her boyfriend in which the same issue occurred, with people likening the image to her mother and father, Ryan.
mashed.com

Chris Hemsworth Fans Can't Get Over This Adorable Birthday Surprise

Did you get your daily dose of an adorable celebrity parenting moment? If not, Chris Hemsworth's birthday surprise will surely help you get you there. The middle Hemsworth brother took to Instagram, posting these photos of the elaborate and colorful cake his kids made him for his 38th birthday. Hemsworth captioned his post, "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳"
Posted by
E! News

Christina Aguilera Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Summer Rain in Birthday Tribute

Christina Aguilera is celebrating one of the biggest rays of sunshine in her life: her daughter Summer Rain Rutler. On Aug. 17, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer shared a few sweet snaps of her little one to Instagram in honor of her daughter's 7th birthday. "We're celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month," the mom of two captioned the cute post. "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit...time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!"
Hello Magazine

Halsey makes fans swoon with first photos of her baby’s adorable nursery

On the heels of giving birth to her first child, Halsey delighted fans with a sweet surprise - their first glimpse at her son’s nursery. The New Americana singer shared photos of her newborn’s colorful room, which had a wall topped with an artsy, multicolored ‘Ender’ in cursive, for the baby boy’s name. It was surrounded by artwork in a variety of hues, including a neon rainbow.

