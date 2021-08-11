Fans Are Melting Over Adorable Photo Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping After Rainstorm

It's no secret Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman is head over heels in love with his baby girl. Per Today, Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their sweet pea in January of this year, and that is all he can talk about. And for good reason. She is just so darn cute. Josephine Frances Goldman is not just the apple of her proud papa's eye; she has been a regular star on his social media platforms since her birth, and fans cannot get enough of this little jelly bean.