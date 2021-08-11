The Kissing Booth 3 Ending, Explained
Since the first film came out in 2018, ‘The Kissing Booth’ franchise has become one of the most popular teen film series of all time. The third installment, ‘The Kissing Booth 3,’ perfectly concludes this much-loved group of movies. It’s essentially a coming-of-age tale. The audience gets to watch the characters they have come to know love and finally take the step beyond the threshold of adulthood. It’s nostalgic and wonderfully bittersweet. The films are based on the namesake series of books by Beth Reekles. Here is everything you need to know about ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0