University of South Florida's emergency management program earns accreditation
The University of South Florida's (USF's) Emergency Management Program has earned accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). EMAP is a voluntary accreditation program that utilizes peer assessment from other emergency management professionals around the world to assess the strength of an emergency management program. USF now is one of less than 10 universities in the country with this national recognition for emergency preparedness.www.securitymagazine.com
Comments / 0