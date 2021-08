According to the statement issued by Cisco, the company has managed to amplify its revenue by 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) has reported an increase in gross revenue by 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter which ended on July 31st. According to earlier reports, the previous quarter comprised revenue growth exceeding up to 7% on an annualized basis. The gross margin has also experienced market contractions and is currently positioned at 63.6% from 63.9%.