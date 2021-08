Menominee County is informing the community that wireless carriers have started decommissioning 3G networks. As these networks are phased out, 3G devices will no longer work, including not being able to call 9-1-1. Older 3G models of TracFone’s, flip phones, Jitterbugs etc. are going to start failing at some point, sooner than later. To verify whether your phone will be affected check the phones IMEI serial number displayed on your smartphones about tab. You may also press: *#06# on the phone’s keypad to show the IMEI. Enter the resulting IMEI number at IMEI.INFO to view details about the device and the cellular network its set up for. Menominee County 9-1-1 asks everyone to check their device and/or loved ones to ensure you remain connected to each other and so you’ll be able to reach 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.