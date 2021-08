Though Lt. Commander Worf who was portrayed by Michael Dorn in both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine often had dry one-liners that added a comedic effect to the scenes, fans never considered him to be the comedy relief of either of the series. He had some hard-hitting episodes as well with some of the most difficult scenes, including the death of his wife, his condemnation as a Klingon, and the estrangement from his son. In addition, Worf’s background as a Klingon growing up in a strange world and finding his way back to his ancestry often required acting that had little humor.