It’s August, and today is Samsung’s latest big Unpacked event. Normally that would mean the time has come for a new Galaxy Note. But in the company’s own words, not “this time around.” There’s no new Note being announced this year, and so the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will stay right where they are in Samsung’s lineup. Instead, this summer the focus is on what Samsung sees as the future of phones: foldables. The company has just introduced the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, a pair of devices that showcase the potential of folding screens in different ways.