Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

SARS-CoV-2 mutations: why the virus might still have some tricks to pull

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has enabled us to study the details of how evolution happens - in real time. Scientists have generated more than two million genome sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing us to dissect the minutiae of evolutionary changes to a degree never previously possible for any replicating biological agent outside of the laboratory.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Human Genome#Mutations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Public HealthHealthline

Could the Marburg Virus Start Another Outbreak? What We Know

Health authorities in the West African nation of Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg virus disease earlier this month. This is the first time this virus, which causes a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, has been detected in West Africa. The WHO calls the disease “epidemic-prone,” meaning that...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies Are Remarkably Active Against Mutations Found in COVID Variants – Including Delta

Near-Atomic Look at Three Ways To Thwart SARS-CoV-2 Variants. SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies—microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals—are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings,...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants investigated

HSE University researchers assessed the effectiveness of the T-cell immune response to 11 variants of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers used their results to develop the T-cell COVID-19 Atlas portal (T-CoV). The findings have been published in Nucleic Acids Research. The continuing emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations allows the virus to spread...
ScienceScience Now

Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity

As battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continue, attention is focused on emerging variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus that have been deemed variants of concern because they are resistant to antibodies elicited by infection or vaccination or they increase transmissibility or disease severity. Three papers used functional and structural studies to explore how mutations in the viral spike protein affect its ability to infect host cells and to evade host immunity. Gobeil et al. looked at a variant spike protein involved in transmission between minks and humans, as well as the B1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), and P1 (gamma) spike variants; Cai et al. focused on the alpha and beta variants; and McCallum et al. discuss the properties of the spike protein from the B1.1.427/B.1.429 (epsilon) variant. Together, these papers show a balance among mutations that enhance stability, those that increase binding to the human receptor ACE2, and those that confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. 641, p. 642, p. 648. Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo–electron microscopy structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase both the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Antibody Combo Prevents Infection From SARS-CoV-2 Exposure

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For household contacts of infected persons, subcutaneous REGEN-COV, a combination of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, prevents symptomatic and asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Small Proportion of Children With SARS-CoV-2 Have Prolonged Illness

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A small proportion of children with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have prolonged illness duration, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Erika Molteni, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues conducted...
Sciencestanford.edu

A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures from pond scum, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more

SLAC and Stanford scientists used it to zoom in on an iconic RNA catalyst and a piece of viral RNA that’s a potential target for COVID-19 treatments. The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.
ScienceScience Now

Ultrapotent antibodies against diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants

Our key defense against the COVID-19 pandemic is neutralizing antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus elicited by natural infection or vaccination. Recent emerging viral variants have raised concern because of their potential to escape antibody neutralization. Wang et al. identified four antibodies from early-outbreak convalescent donors that are potent against 23 variants, including variants of concern, and characterized their binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Yuan et al. examined the impact of emerging mutations in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein on binding to the host receptor ACE2 and to a range of antibodies. These studies may be helpful for developing more broadly effective vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Platform Quickly Identifies Mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a platform which can quickly identify common mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allow it to escape antibodies and infect cells. Published today in Cell Reports, the research marks a major step toward successfully developing a universal vaccine for not only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy