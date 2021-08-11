Massachusetts Issues First 3-Parent Birth Certificate

In a momentous first for the state, last week the Massachusetts Registry of Vital Records and Statistics (RVRS) issued its first three-parent birth certificate. I spoke with Massachusetts family law attorney — and the force behind the new dawn in state documents recognizing legal realities — Joyce Kauffman. Kauffman explained that while this was the first time RVRS has issued a three-parent birth certificate, Massachusetts courts have long been legally recognizing three-parent family structures through adoption.