Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Arc'teryx's System_A Collection for GORP-Wearing City Folks

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake no mistake: Arc'teryx remains an outdoors brand first and foremost. However, with the explosion of GORP in city settings over the past five years, namely in fashion's most influential circles, of course they'd be remised not to consider what the style-savvy customer wanted from a brand like them. Was it performance-oriented shells and other technical apparel? T-shirts with the Arc'teryx bird logo emblazoned across the chest?

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#System A Collection#Gorp Wearing City Folks#Beams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike ACG Air Mowabb “Twine” Releases As Part Of Fall 2021 ACG Collection

The Nike Air Mowabb has recently emerged in a few retro colorways as part of a 30th anniversary celebration effort. Its latest proposition sees the Nike ACG option dress up in a “Twine/Fusion Red/Club Gold/Teal Charge” color palette. Perforated panels all across the upper indulge in a desert-reminiscent tone that...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Arc’teryx Pushes Technical Boundaries With System_A Capsule

Arc’teryx has built on its recent collaborative release alongside Japanese label BEAMS by unveiling its new System_A capsule, a gender-inclusive collection of technical apparel designed for a range of mountain activities. Maintaining its signature design detailing, System_A serves up innovative garments that can be worn day-to-day as well as in...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Arc’teryx’s New System_A Line Is a Very Stylish Gateway to the Great Outdoors

Arc’teryx is, first and foremost, an outdoors brand. The company is based in Vancouver, nestled between the Canadian Rockies and the Pacific Ocean, and its gear has always been designed for the unexpected climates and unpredictable activities one finds in that neck of the woods: dynamic, varied, quickly changing. Brash, colorful, and utilitarian-in-an-in-your-face-kind-of-way jackets have always been part of Arc’teryx’s offering, but, for much of the last decade, they’ve been reserved for already-established outdoors people. A decade ago, Arc’teryx introduced Veilance, a stripped-back, minimalist range that catered to and won over fashion-forward city dwellers who weren’t necessarily scaling mountains on their days off. That paved the way for those same people to eventually discover the mainline collection when the gorpcore movement exploded in the late 2010s. Now Arc’teryx is introducing System_A, and betting that it’ll be a favorite for existing customers, while allowing new acolytes to discover the brand. As creative director Taka Kasuga told GQ over the phone, System_A is a “gateway into the Arc’teryx world […] for younger, progressive consumers who are a little bit more style-conscious.”
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Travis Scott, Palace x Adidas, Arc’teryx System_A, and More

Now that August is finally kicking off, it’s time to put together some great fits for the last weeks of Summer. Thankfully they are a number of great releases to consider this week. For those looking to get ready for winter, Arc’teryx has just released its new “System_A” collection. For those looking for some great looking gear that also promotes wellness, check out “Palaste” Palace’s new collaboration with Adidas. Of course, a lot of sneakerheads will be taking some L’s tomorrow trying to cop those Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan lows. But at least there’s some merch dropping on SNKRS that you might be able to snag if you’re lucky enough.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 by Juergen Teller

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sissy Vian. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina. Models Ahmadou Gueye, Lucas Barski, Tobías Dionisi, Riccardo A, Giulio, Ichi, and Zaccaria are the stars of the campaign captured in Gela, Sicily.
Animalsvacationstravel.com

You can rescue elephants by wearing the latest Nicole Miller fashion collection

Nicole Miller has launched her Pre-Fall 2021 Thai jungle-inspire collection. An early 2020 visit to Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort Thailand sparked the design of the fashion icon’s latest line. The resort protects rescued elephants in their natural habitat. Nicole Miller will donate a percentage of the collection...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Polo Ralph Lauren to Expand Underwear Line

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren is expanding its reach in the men’s underwear space. Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear will today introduce the Freedom FX Collection, a line intended to provide optimal support and superior performance. Freedom FX will consist of two styles: the Friction Free Pouch and SeamX, both of which are intended to offer a non-restrictive fit as well as moisture-wicking properties.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway The Freedom FX: Friction Free Pouch prevents skin-on-skin chafing through the use of a lightweight, interior, breathable mesh pouch. It is offered in cotton modal spandex...
Apparelacousticguitar.com

Breedlove’s New ECO Collection Makes its Multi-Genre Debut in Music City

Historically, Nashville has long been synonymous with country music. But even when it was dubbed “Music City USA’ to reflect this fact, few could have realized that the town would continue to grow into a true embodiment of that nickname — with Nashville evolving and its music scene becoming much more diverse, especially in recent years.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

‘I wouldn’t wear it to bed’: H&M’s new collection with Indian celebrity designer Sabyasachi disappoints some fans

Global clothing brand H&M has revealed its new “Wanderlust” collection with Indian celebrity designer Sabyasachi, leaving some fans disappointed with the range.Sabyasachi is a famous Indian label that has sourced costumes in many award-winning Bollywood films including Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, and English Vinglish. The designer, whose full name is Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is known for designing luxury Indian wear, ranging from lehengas (two-piece garment consisting of this skirt and a choli) to sarees.The Sabyasachi x H&M collection offers a complete wardrobe for men and women, including accessories, jewellery, footwear, and sunglasses.However, many people are upset...
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Go for glitz in this season's Glam Rock-inspired party pieces

In Tatler’s latest high jewellery shoot, Glam Rock is back on fashion’s agenda. With big Boucheron jewels and even bigger glitzy garb, the sequin-filled stages of the Seventies are back with a bang. With jewellery chosen by Jewellery Editor Charlie Miller and fabulous fashion from Fashion Director Sophie Pera, the heady haze of the decadent decade has never looked so good.
ApparelGear Patrol

Why the Perlon Watch Strap Is Perfect for Summer

This is Kind of Obsessed, a column about all the stuff our team is really, really into right now. From a sartorial perspective, summer presents both opportunity and challenge: find something stylish, fun, functional and — most importantly — breathable. We extend this logic to plenty of things: shorts, baseball caps, t-shirts, etc, and if you’re a watch nerd this goes not just for the timepiece but the thing that affixes it to your wrist. Yes, a dive watch or field watch is great for summertime wear, but only if you’ve attached it to your arm in a way that doesn’t feel hot, sweaty, itchy or heavy.
ApparelHighsnobiety

sacai's Nike LDWaffle Reveals Seven Collaborative Sneakers

It looks like the Summer of sacai is going to carry us well into the new season, given the official announcement of three sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaborations in two colorways apiece. Following Jean Paul Gaultier's tall take on the silhouette, fragment design, CLOT, and UNDERCOVER are now taking their...
ShoppingGear Patrol

The 15 Best Beanies to Buy Now

A beanie, in conjunction with a big, warm coat, is your main line of defense against the biting cold of winter. Scientists may have debunked the long held myth that "40-50-percent of heat escapes from the head," but wearing one certainly won't hurt. They'll keep your ears from crystalizing and crumbling off, your hair from catching falling snowflakes and, your forehead from facing the brunt of a frozen breeze. Any of these versatile options will keep your head warm and your style on point through the cold season.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Rick Owens x Converse Weapon DRKSHDW TURBOWPN

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop, Converse, Rick Owens from August 31. Editor's Notes: Add another one to the list. Rick Owens only just dished out his adventurous rework of the Converse Chuck Taylor but he's already back with the sneaker giant for another bespoke spin on a classic silhouette. This time, Owens...
ApparelLancaster Farming

Antique Fashion: Interesting Gloves and Accessories to Collect and Wear

Wearing gloves has gone in and out of fashion for centuries. It has been several decades since wearing gloves was an everyday “must” for fashion conscious 20th-century and 21st-century women. But, guess what? Your mother’s gloves are making a comeback as collectible and wearable. Even a current website blogger, “The Closet Historian,” is all about collecting and wearing gloves.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Brooks Brothers and Junya Watanabe MAN Reveal Latest Elevated Militaristic Blazers

Brooks Brothers has once again partnered with eYe COMME des GARÇONS Junya Watanabe MAN for a new lineup of militaristic-inspired blazers. This season sees Brooks Brothers’ iconic Madison Fit 3 Button Sack Model blazer silhouette fitted with Junya Watanabe‘s bomber jacket styling. Brook Brother’s signature navy blazer creates the foundation for the blended jacket. One of the blazers takes design cues from the 1950s U.S. military trench coat that utilizes a khaki-tone nylon quilting that intermixes with the wool from the blazer. The second blazer in the collection is a hybrid design between the quintessential army green bomber jacket. With both blazers, the back silhouette highlights the fusing of both materials, providing an interesting mix between technical and formal fabrics.
Designers & Collections303magazine.com

Rebellelion Releases Customizable Active Wear Collection

Inspired to have leggings and biking shorts with a perfect fit, Madelyn Hadel, creator of Rebellelion, set out to make her own line of comfortable, sustainable and supportive athletic wear with a twist. Her line is 100% customizable and made from a 100% recycled material called Repreve fabric, which is made from plastic bottles and is manufactured in North Carolina. For Hadel, sourcing eco-friendly fabrics from the US was particularly important because of the country has stricter regulations towards disposing of waste and the ethical treatment of workers is more clear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy