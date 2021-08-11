Sofia Vergara Pops in the Brightest Neon Pink Dress & Holographic Platforms for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara broke out her brightest look for last night’s live airing of “America’s Got Talent.”

The series’ judge took the stage alongside Heidi Klum and her fellow co-stars in a bright pink dress on Tuesday, tapping Alex Perry for the design. The silhouette featured a sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a form-fitting midi hemline.

Though they couldn’t be seen on Instagram, Vergara completed the ensemble with holographic silver platform sandals set atop a tall heel and rounded toe.

Klum echoed Vergara’s choice of color, also opting for a pink dress with a bold twist. The model’s outfit highlighted an asymmetric minidress coated in endless layers of coral feathers with a silky cinched waist.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the actress taps her own denim line with Walmart, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara .

The NBC star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

