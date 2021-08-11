Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

‘Malice at the Palace’ Doc Examines How Media Had Blinders On After NBA’s Most Disastrous Night

By Ryan Parker
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNdzh_0bOTUnwC00

A new documentary on Netflix deconstructs the National Basketball Association’s most disastrous night: the 2004 brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, which ensnared fans and led to arrests and several player suspensions.

Untold: Malice at the Palace , the first episode in the Untold anthology series, interviews several players and staff from both teams involved in the Nov. 19 incident, which took place at the Palace of Auburn Hills during the waning moments of the intense game. The punishments doled as a result of the brawl were the most strict in the history of the NBA, including Ron Artest being suspended the entire season. Several fans were arrested for their involvement in the altercation.

Along with the interviews and in-depth explanations as to what created the perfect storm between two rival teams and personal issues individual players were going through at the time, the documentary includes new footage of the incident from different angles, detailing exactly how the brawl unfolded. Just as interesting, Untold: Malice at the Palace also examines the media’s reaction to the brawl and how the narrative changed overnight turning NBA players into pariahs and labeled simply “thugs,” thereby letting culpable fans off the hook.

Retired iconic Pacer turned NBA analyst Reggie Miller explains how the initial incident was a “dust-up” between teams, a common occurrence. “That happens all the time,” he says in the doc. “That’s all fake.” Miller explains Artest exacerbated the situation by laying down on the scorer’s table, which Artest says in the doc he did just to cool down for a moment, a tool he learned from his psychiatrist. It was at the point Artest was hit by a beer can thrown by a fan and then all hell broke loose as fans got into altercations with players, throwing objects, including a chair.

As the players watched the news reports the next morning — which seemed to be on every channel, not just local news and ESPN — they saw zero onus placed on the fans’ involvement, just their own actions, making them immediately dismissed as “thugs” and the “hip-hop generation” of players. “The narrative had changed. It was all about us, the players,” says Miller.

Then Pacer Jermaine O’Neal was stunned by the reports and how the scope of the incident narrowed extensively.

“All of a sudden, my character is in question,” he says. “These are thugs. That’s literally the word that they used. And everyone signed off, ‘Yeah, it’s rap music and it’s this.’ Well, they are not saying that when hockey [players] are beating the hell out of each other for decades.”

Donnie Walsh, then Indiana Pacers president, said of the media coverage, “It wasn’t just the amount of people who were saying it, it was the stature of the people who were saying it.”

The player suspensions were widely reported. Coverage of the fans’ punishments, which included the man who threw the beer can that ignited that brawl, was to a lesser degree.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine O'neal
Person
Reggie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Doc#Palace#The Indiana Pacers#Untold#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAthebuzzcincy.com

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine O’Neal Revists Malice At The Palace One Final Time, Reveals He Has No Regrets About That Night

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The infamous “Malice At The Palace” brawl that went down on November 19, 2004, is one of the moments the NBA did whatever it could at the time to move on from and “learn” from. In the process of cleaning up, the league came down hard on those involved, mainly the members of the Indiana Pacers at the time, Jermaine O’Neal, Ron (Metta World Peace) Artest, and Stephen Jackson.
NBAAwful Announcing

A Pistons fan and Pacers fan discuss ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’

Untold: Malice at the Palace premiered on Netflix this week and Awful Announcing has both a Detroit Pistons fan and Indiana Pacers fan on staff. So we thought it might be fun for the two of them to share their thoughts on the documentary and their memories of Nov. 19, 2004.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Review: ‘Malice at the Palace’ examines infamous Pistons-Pacers brawl

One of the darkest chapters in Detroit sports history gets the deep-dive treatment in Netflix's "Untold: Malice at the Palace," which unpacks the infamous 2004 brawl at the Palace of Auburn Hills when players and fans came to blows. The story of the near-riot isn't exactly untold, as it's been...
NBADecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Malice at the Palace’ on Netflix, a Documentary Look At The NBA’s Most Infamous Night

It’s a night so infamous it earned its own title. In the new Netflix documentary UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace, filmmakers take a behind-the-scenes look at the shocking 2004 brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, a melee that saw players fighting fans and ended with some of the longest suspensions in American sports history. Through ample on-screen interviews with the people involved, the filmmakers try to get their hands around a 17-year-old question that’s still hard to answer: what happened that night in Detroit?
NBAAustin Daily Herald

Hulne: Looking back at the ‘Malice at the Palace’

The year 2004 was a wild time for me. I was a recent college graduate trying to find my way in the world of writing at the Courier Wedge in Durand, Wisconsin. I was also, and still am, a hardcore fan of the Detroit Pistons. So I was probably one of the very few viewers who stuck around to watch the end of the Pacers taking care of business in Detroit on Nov. 19, 2004. I remember my heart sinking throughout the game as I clearly saw Indiana was going to be a force to be reckoned with and the Pistons chances of repeating as champs was dwindling with every moment.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen Jackson reveals his one regret about ‘Malice at the Palace’ incident

Nearly 17 years after the infamous “Malice at the Palace” incident, Stephen Jackson is revealing the one thing he regrets about the whole situation. Netflix released an episode of their new docuseries “Untold” this week that focused on the notorious Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons brawl at the Palace of Auburn Hills in 2004. The episode told the story of the incident from the perspectives of those who experienced it, including Jackson and Indiana Pacers teammates Ron Artest, Jermaine O’Neal, and Reggie Miller.
NBAthefocus.news

What happened to Charlie Haddad? Update after Malice At The Palace documentary

Floyd Russ’ new Netflix documentary series Untold started its weekly run on Tuesday with Malice At The Palace, featuring (among others) a Saginaw man named Charlie. What happened to Charlie Haddad on 19 November 2004 – and where is he now?. What happened to Charlie Haddad?. Charlie Haddad was one...
NBARealGM

The Real Malice Of The Palace

Netflix’s new documentary about “The Malice at The Palace” is now streaming, and it is many things. Most effectively, though, it is a window into the 2004 version of the NBA—a re-sparking, an un-memory-holing of a slice of the league’s zeitgeist in keeping with HBO and The Ringer’s new Woodstock 99 documentary. Here we are all over again, marinating in the turn from the 20th century into the 21st, wondering what went wrong; if anything can be said to have gone meaningfully wrong, that is. Tonally speaking, the documentary, like the one about the infamous music festival, suggests that something did very much turn rotten, and so much so that the odor of the moment’s transgression still wafts up to our noses today.
NBAheadstuff.org

Netflix Sports Doc Untold: Malice at the Palace Thoughtfully Re-Examines an Infamous Event

Untold: Malice at the Palace asks the viewer to reconsider the legacy of the eponymous brawl. On 19 November 2004, the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons got into a shoving match which escalated into a riot at Detroit’s Palace at Auburn Hills. Through a series of interviews with players, sportscasters, fans, and security officials, new light is shed on the now legendary event.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

What Happened to the Fan Who Started “Malice at the Palace”?

The “Malice at the Palace” is a “where were you when?” sports moment. I was 10, watching “SportsCenter” cover it every morning before school. I had never seen anything like it. A lot of people remember a beer hitting Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) on the scorer’s...
NBAphillyvoice.com

You should watch: 'Untold: Malice at The Palace'

Early on in Netflix's new documentary concerning the "Malice at The Palace," director Floyd Russ hits viewers with a barrage of sound bites from news personalities of all sorts — commentators left and right of center, invested or uninterested in sports, forceful and understated. Yet they all seem to settle on the same story, painting the 2004-05 Indiana Pacers as a bunch of miscreants, with one analyst going so far as to refer to the entire league as the, "Thug Basketball Association."
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy