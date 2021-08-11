Syracuse football adds former Arizona State, Oregon OL Cody Shear as grad transfer
Syracuse football has officially added Arizona State offensive line grad transfer Cody Shear, an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com. A 6-foot-4, 290-pound Eugene, Ore., native, Shear watched practice from the sideline with injured guard Dakota Davis on Tuesday. He is participating in practice on Wednesday, per the spokesperson. Shear has two years of eligibility remaining.247sports.com
