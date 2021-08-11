Cancel
Syracuse football adds former Arizona State, Oregon OL Cody Shear as grad transfer

By Stephen Bailey
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football has officially added Arizona State offensive line grad transfer Cody Shear, an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com. A 6-foot-4, 290-pound Eugene, Ore., native, Shear watched practice from the sideline with injured guard Dakota Davis on Tuesday. He is participating in practice on Wednesday, per the spokesperson. Shear has two years of eligibility remaining.

