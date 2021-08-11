Cancel
Public Health

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 performances, citing COVID-19

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

Stevie Nicks is nixing all of her remaining performances for the year, saying she wants to be "extremely cautious" amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," the "Edge of Seventeen" singer said in a Tuesday statement on Twitter.

Nicks, 73, said although she has been vaccinated against COVID-19, she would cancel the planned concerts out of an abundance of caution.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I'm still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021."

The former Fleetwood Mac singer was originally poised to perform at music festivals and events in California and Colorado next month, as well as a string of performances in the fall in Austin, Texas, and in New Orleans.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," Nicks told her nearly 350,000 followers. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Nicks joins countless music acts that have canceled shows over the pandemic this year.

Last month, the Foo Fighters postponed a Los Angeles concert after someone "within the Foo Fighters organization" tested positive for COVID-19. Garth Brooks said last week that he would consider rescheduling the remainder of his highly-publicized stadium tour as the COVID-19 delta variant has spread across the country.

