Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Harrison, northwestern Jefferson, Columbiana, northern Coshocton, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties through NOON EDT At 1056 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sugarcreek, or near Dover, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, East Palestine, Carrollton, Calcutta, Minerva, Lisbon, Dennison, and Strasburg. This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 70 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH