Price County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Price and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 957 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Park Falls, to 7 miles southeast of Winter, to 9 miles east of Exeland. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fifield around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Connors Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

City
Winter, WI
County
Sawyer County, WI
City
Park Falls, WI
City
Fifield, WI
County
Price County, WI
