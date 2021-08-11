Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DE KALB...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES At 956 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marengo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockford, DeKalb, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cortland, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Capron, Maple Park and Kingston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
