Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Joint practice with Bears Twitter stream

So the polling to select our two starting Offensive Tackles ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are- Richmond Webb- Webb was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1990 as the ninth overall pick in the first round. Webb went on to start for the Dolphins for eleven straight seasons. He did play two more seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals but was cut loose due to injuries. Webb gave it one more shot by trying out for the Dolphins in 2003 but by the fall of 2004 decided that it was time to hang it up and then made it official by signing a one-day deal with the Dolphins allowing him to retire as a Dolphin. While playing for the Dolphins Webb set both a team record mark for most consecutive starts at 118 and the most consecutive Pro-Bowls elected to at seven. In addition to his many Pro-Bowl appearances, Webb also earned the UPI AFC Rookie Of The Year award in 1990, was voted a two-time first-team All-Pro in 1992 and 1994, was voted a two-time second-team All-Pro in 1993 and 1995, was elected to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team and, was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2006.