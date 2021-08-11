Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Reports: Sampson James enters transfer portal

By MikeMillerCQ
crimsonquarry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week into fall camp, the position battle at running back is becoming a bit more clear. That’s because third-year rusher Sampson James has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports from Rivals and other outlets, bowing out of the competition for carries on a fluid backfield depth chart. In two seasons with the program, the former four-star recruit rushed for 371 yards and three touchdowns on 113 carries (3.3 average). His lasting highlight with the Hoosiers came during the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket Game when he amassed 118 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown in his first career start.

