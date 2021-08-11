9 Soft Glam Makeup Looks and Ideas to Copy ASAP
There's a time and a place for cut-crease eyeshadow, a super-sculpted contour, and some bold red lipstick (and for some people, that time and place is always and forever—which, hey, can you teach me?!). But for the rest of us who love a full face of makeup but also want something slightly more toned down every now and then, allow me to introduce you to the subtler stepsister of full-glam makeup: soft glam makeup. Soft glam is still glam at its core, but it's done in a way that feels lighter, airier, and, duh, softer—think: full-face with the volume turned down a bit.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0