Heat advisory issued through Friday

A heat advisory has been issued for South Texas counties on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will cause the heat indices to rise into dangerous levels today across the Rio Grande Plains, Brush Country, Coastal Plains, and portions of the Coastal Bend. Beginning at noon and continuing until 7 p.m., heat indices are expected to rise above 110º and reach as high as 114º. Heat indices will begin to drop shortly after sunset to more tolerable levels. Areas outside of the heat advisory will experience heat index values between 105-109º.