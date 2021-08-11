Heat advisory issued through Friday
A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is calling for extreme heat the rest of this week with daily highs in the upper 90s through at least Friday. Triple-digit heat indices 100-110°F will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses through late week, according to NWS’s heat advisory. A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday-Friday afternoon/evening. Relief from the oppressive heat+humidity arrives over the weekend.fcfreepresspa.com
Comments / 0