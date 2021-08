To the surprise of many investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) hasn't exactly been actively buying stocks over the past year or so. However, CEO Warren Buffett, who controls the bulk of the company's $300 billion stock portfolio, has been deploying billions of capital into one particular stock. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, 2021, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what it is, and why it might look so appealing.