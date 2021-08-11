First Ever Bike 4 Sight Event Being Held This Weekend

The inaugural “Bike 4 Sight” bike ride is going on this Saturday, August 14th in Storm Lake. Registration begins at 8am, and the ride gets underway at 9am at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House. The cost to register is 35-dollars, and includes a barbecue lunch, as well as multiple chances to win a free pair of sunglasses. Helmets are required. Register by clicking here, or visit the event organizer Vision Care Associates in Storm Lake. Donations are welcome from those that can't participate.