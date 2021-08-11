Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

First Ever Bike 4 Sight Event Being Held This Weekend

stormlakeradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural “Bike 4 Sight” bike ride is going on this Saturday, August 14th in Storm Lake. Registration begins at 8am, and the ride gets underway at 9am at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House. The cost to register is 35-dollars, and includes a barbecue lunch, as well as multiple chances to win a free pair of sunglasses. Helmets are required. Register by clicking here, or visit the event organizer Vision Care Associates in Storm Lake. Donations are welcome from those that can't participate.

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Storm Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vision Care Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy