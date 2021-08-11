Pleasant View Board of Education reviews reopening plan; first day of school is August 25

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education set the annual tax rate at a hearing on August 10, 2021. The rate was increased by $.0136 to $4.9644. During the regular meeting, the board approved the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. The plan entails how Pleasant View will spend the COVID-19 funds it will receive this year. The district is set to receive about $107,000. It plans to purchase a three-year contract with iReady, hire counselors and mentors, and spend the rest on staffing.