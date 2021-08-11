5 Gators That Could Make or Break Florida's Season, No. 1: QB Emory Jones

After Kyle Trask lit up the air space in Gainesville for all of the 2020 and a lot of the 2019 seasons, most are prepared for a step back in terms of all of that passing production. That’s a really fair assessment of the situation and not a slight on fourth-year redshirt sophomore Emory Jones who is expected to be the starting quarterback on opening day. But Florida head coach Dan Mullen knows that Jones has plenty of talent to carry the mantle as the next quarterback he tutors and do so in a big way.