COVID outbreak at facility for immigrant detainees worsens
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases that started in June at a facility for detained immigrants in Tacoma, Washington, has continued to worsen. The Seattle Times reports since then, 150 people, including seven guards and a federal health care worker, have tested positive at the Northwest ICE Processing Center, according to a lawyer monitoring court-ordered government notices of COVID-19 cases there.www.middletownpress.com
