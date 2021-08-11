Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

FEMA to test nation's public alert and warning systems at 2:20 p.m.

By Angela Mulka
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this afternoon. Don't be alarmed if your televisions, radios and some cell phones receive a test message. You will not need to do anything when you receive or hear these alerts, they are just a test of the system.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Emergency Alert System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
TechnologyPosted by
UPI News

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send test alerts for the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert System. Officials said the alerts will go...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

FEMA To Test National Emergency Alert On Phones, TVs and Radios Thursday Afternoon

BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Thursday afternoon. It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute. The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages. FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing. For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.
TechnologyClickOnDetroit.com

FEMA is testing emergency alert system today; you may receive message on cellphone

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are conducting a nationwide emergency alert system test this week. They are testing the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests...
Politicswvlkam.com

Emergency Test at 2:20 p.m.

(LFUCG)–FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test to assess the capabilities of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on Aug. 11, at 2:20 pm EDT. Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts Will be Tested. This is the sixth...
TechnologyGillette News Record

Be alert: FEMA and FCC to do emergency testing

At about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, people may hear an alert on their smartphones. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the emergency alert and wireless emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon.
PoliticsRiverhead News-Review

Warning: That sound you may hear at 2:20 p.m. today is just a test

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is warning America that a nationwide test of two emergency signals will be conducted at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and the loud noise could startle you. But don’t worry, these are just tests. One test will be sent to consumer cell phones, but only for wireless...
Environmenteenews.net

FEMA revises rules to address inequity in climate grants

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking its first administrative steps to steer climate-mitigation grants to disadvantaged and socially vulnerable communities, signaling a new era in the allocation of agency funds. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email...
Atmore, ALatmorenews.com

FEMA still offering funeral benefits for COVID victims

As part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Different eligibility rules apply for deaths that occurred from...
Economyjewishaz.com

July served as a reminder to get flood insurance

You’ve likely heard of a story or two in which someone lost valuable property due to flood damage. Maybe one of the stories was even yours. Last month, Arizona broke rainfall records. If you did experience flood damage, having a flood insurance policy made a huge difference, and if you don’t have one, it might be time to reconsider.
Chelan, WAkpq.com

FEMA Money Now Available for Twenty Five Mile Fire at Lake Chelan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now allowing the use of federal money to help battle the Twenty-Five Mile Fire at Lake Chelan. FEMA Acting Administrator Vince Maykovich has determined the fire could cause a major disaster. The money comes as more than 770 buildings are threatened with some type...
Politicsmichigan.gov

AG Nessel Reissues Ransomware Consumer Alert as Federal Website Focuses on Threat, Awareness

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert in response to a new, organized effort to combat ransomware. Recently, the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other federal agencies teamed up to launch a new website with comprehensive resources on preventing and responding to ransomware to help public and private organizations defend themselves against the increasing threat of hackers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy