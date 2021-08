OXNARD, Calif. — From the start, the Cowboys held high hopes for Micah Parsons. They graded him as the top defender and No. 4 overall player on their draft board, a source said this spring, behind only quarterback Trevor Lawrence, tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Granted, Parsons was not the blue-chip cornerback prospect that Dallas targeted in the first round. But the team was nonetheless bullish on Parsons when selecting him at No. 12 overall.