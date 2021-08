PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris and Maggie Poole said they have concerns about their immunocompromised son heading back to school in the fall as the Delta variant continues to spread. However, they say they’re taking the risk so the 9-year-old boy gets the socialization he needs. “He’s on a ventilator 24 hours a day, so he will go to school with a ventilator and oxygen and a mask,” said Maggie Poole. The Pooles have seven kids all under the age of 12. Six of them will be heading back to Cano-Mac in the fall. The district isn’t mandating that students and...