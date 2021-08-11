Cancel
‘Cheers’ Star Kelsey Grammer Goes Bartending, Owns His Own Brewery

By Josh Lanier
Kelsey Grammer has found a bar where everyone knows his name.

The Cheers and Frasier star guest bartended recently at the Asbury Ale House in Asbury Park, New Jersey, NJ.com said. He was there in support of his own beer brand Faith American Ale, which his Faith American Brewing Company produces. Grammer named the brewery after his youngest daughter, Faith Evangeline Elisa.

Along with Kelsey Grammer slinging suds behind the bar, the Asbury Ale House also held a Cheers trivia contest. The pressure to not miss a Kelly Grammer question must have been unimaginable. Hopefully, Frasier Crane wasn’t listening during those moments.

Grammer, who calls himself a “reformed drinker” after years of substance abuse, announced his plans in 2016 to build the brewery at a dairy farm in Delaware County, New York, in the Catskills Mountains region, Food and Wine reported. But it took a few years to work out the details. He bought the property nearly 30 years ago and had wanted to convert it to something that would benefit the community.

“It was such a prosperous place and then it really fell on hard times, Delaware County specifically,” he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan, “and it’s been, I guess, the poorest county in New York state for a long, long time. And I always wanted to return this particular place to a sense of a thriving community place that would lift everybody up a little bit, so it’s coming.”

Kelsey Grammer Offers Details On ‘Frasier’ Reboot

The Paramount+ Frasier reboot is happening with or without the full cast, Kelsey Grammer recently said. Though Grammer is hopeful he can re-assemble the multi-Emmy Award winner cast.

“We think we’re going to get most of the actors back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back,” he told Collider recently. “… We have a story to tell — that can actually be told with or without them, honestly — but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope.”

Though, Grammer didn’t go into detail about how involved or informed his former castmates are on the project. And there has been no word if David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane, Frasier’s brother), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) plan on returning to the series. But Kelsey Grammer believes they’ll be on board. At least he’s hopeful. Unfortunately, one major cast member, John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad, died in 2018.

There is still a lot up in the air, and Grammer and the show’s writers and producer are still working out the story for the Frasier reboot. Grammer told Collider that he doesn’t have a date for when he expects they’ll start filming the updated series. But he is hoping for an early 2022 release date.

