Animal Care & Control to hold adoption event on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption event Friday, August 13th in hopes of clearing space in the shelter. The adoption center hours will be extended to 8 p.m. with adoption fees waived for all cats and kittens the day of the event. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be just $50. Anyone interested in adopting a dog must bring all dogs living in their home for an interaction.