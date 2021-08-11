Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Animal Care & Control to hold adoption event on Friday

By ADAMS NEWS
 7 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption event Friday, August 13th in hopes of clearing space in the shelter. The adoption center hours will be extended to 8 p.m. with adoption fees waived for all cats and kittens the day of the event. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be just $50. Anyone interested in adopting a dog must bring all dogs living in their home for an interaction.

