Bobby Witt Jr. hit a long homer Tuesday at Omaha. Here’s how it looked from the stands

The phenom seems to be pretty close to ready. Bobby Witt, Jr. came into spring training this year the #1 prospect in the organization and one of the top prospects in the game. He wowed teammates and coaches with his play during spring training and there was even talk he could make the team out of spring training. But the former first-round pick had only 38 games of professional baseball under his belt, leaving many questions on how he would respond to the grind of a full professional season. He was assigned to Double-A - fairly aggressive for a then-20-year old - and the first week of action he had some struggles. Since that first week, he has passed every test with flying colors. Witt dominated Double-A, was named to the Futures Game, and was promoted to Triple-A Omaha in late July. Across both levels he has played in 85 games, hitting .292/.365/.575 with 24 home runs and 20 steals with highlight-reel plays on defense. There were some concerns he might have trouble making contact in his.