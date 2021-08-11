Cancel
Bobby Witt Jr. hit a long homer Tuesday at Omaha. Here’s how it looked from the stands

By Pete Grathoff
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the jump to Triple-A seemingly hasn’t been that big of a step for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Witt, the Royals’ top prospect, has six doubles, three stolen bases and is batting .294 in 19 games with the Storm Chasers. His strikeout rate (1 a game) has improved slightly from his time at Double-A Northwest Arkansas (67 in 61 games).

