Agent gives insight into Josh Allen’s deal, Nick Sirianni talk and more

By Matt Lombardo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Allen’s historic contract with the Buffalo Bills sets the young quarterback up for yet another payday, Plus, Aaron Rodgers emerges as a mentor in Green Bay. The Buffalo Bills made the easiest decision facing any team this offseason, securing burgeoning quarterback Josh Allen to a long-term contract, rewarding the face of their franchise and setting the organization up for what it hopes is long-term success.

Current and former teammates of Josh Allen react to the news he agreed to a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen made headlines with a historic contract extension. The deal is for six years worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed and $100 million guaranteed at signings. Those guaranteed totals were the highest ever in the NFL and his average salary of $43 million is only $2 million behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has an average salary of $45 million per year.

