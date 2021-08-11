Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Check Out These Incredible Pics From Military Appreciation Day

Out of the hundreds of thousands who attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a good number are military veterans. So, to honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country, the rally dedicates one entire day to those vets.

“This will be a day to honor and thank those and their families that have and who are currently serving to keep us safe and protect our freedoms,” the event holders wrote on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally website.

The event posted photos from the Military Appreciation Day, which took place Tuesday. The City of Sturgis teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization to plan the celebration. They started off at 2 p.m. with a gathering of bikers down by Rally Point Stage, where different speakers honored the vets or spoke about their own military experiences. Then, at 3 p.m., the bikers and vets were in for a treat.

Two B-1 lancers zipped over the crowds at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. People cheered and roared as they raised their phones to try and catch a picture of the supersonic bombers.

Afterward, rally-goers could head over to a tent by the community center and talk to a local WWII veteran. The rally designated this veteran as a special guest and invited people to express their gratitude or swap stories with him.

Check out the incredible photos posted from the event below! They feature the B-1 bombers in action, different speakers at the Rally Point stage, and a Budweiser Clydesdale horse. You’ll definitely want to swipe to the last pic though, which is absolutely adorable. The local WWII veteran sits with his wife on stage, holding hands as they look off into the distance.

Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Unveils New Memorial to Honor Gold Star Families

In addition to the presentation at Rally Point Stage, bikers could also head over to see the newly unveiled Gold Star Memorial.

The Woody Williams Foundation sets up memorials dedicated to Gold Star Families all across the country. According to KOTA TV, 86 currently stand in different points across America, while 76 are in the works, including the one in Sturgis.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally event holders unveiled a temporary, traveling memorial yesterday that mimics the permanent structure being developed. The goal was to raise awareness about the new structure so that enough funds can be put towards its completion by August 2022.

The front of the memorial reads, “A tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.” While on the back, four different pillars read “Homeland,” “Family,” “Patriot,” and “Sacrifice.” These words remind observers why our soldiers fought and died for us and our country.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally posted a reminder about the memorial on Instagram. They asked viewers to stop by and check it out for Military Appreciation Day.