Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Check Out These Incredible Pics From Military Appreciation Day

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPYkw_0bOTOxA800

Out of the hundreds of thousands who attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a good number are military veterans. So, to honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country, the rally dedicates one entire day to those vets.

“This will be a day to honor and thank those and their families that have and who are currently serving to keep us safe and protect our freedoms,” the event holders wrote on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally website.

The event posted photos from the Military Appreciation Day, which took place Tuesday. The City of Sturgis teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization to plan the celebration. They started off at 2 p.m. with a gathering of bikers down by Rally Point Stage, where different speakers honored the vets or spoke about their own military experiences. Then, at 3 p.m., the bikers and vets were in for a treat.

Two B-1 lancers zipped over the crowds at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. People cheered and roared as they raised their phones to try and catch a picture of the supersonic bombers.

Afterward, rally-goers could head over to a tent by the community center and talk to a local WWII veteran. The rally designated this veteran as a special guest and invited people to express their gratitude or swap stories with him.

Check out the incredible photos posted from the event below! They feature the B-1 bombers in action, different speakers at the Rally Point stage, and a Budweiser Clydesdale horse. You’ll definitely want to swipe to the last pic though, which is absolutely adorable. The local WWII veteran sits with his wife on stage, holding hands as they look off into the distance.

Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Unveils New Memorial to Honor Gold Star Families

In addition to the presentation at Rally Point Stage, bikers could also head over to see the newly unveiled Gold Star Memorial.

The Woody Williams Foundation sets up memorials dedicated to Gold Star Families all across the country. According to KOTA TV, 86 currently stand in different points across America, while 76 are in the works, including the one in Sturgis.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally event holders unveiled a temporary, traveling memorial yesterday that mimics the permanent structure being developed. The goal was to raise awareness about the new structure so that enough funds can be put towards its completion by August 2022.

The front of the memorial reads, “A tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.” While on the back, four different pillars read “Homeland,” “Family,” “Patriot,” and “Sacrifice.” These words remind observers why our soldiers fought and died for us and our country.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally posted a reminder about the memorial on Instagram. They asked viewers to stop by and check it out for Military Appreciation Day.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Veteran#Appreciation Day#Rally Point Stage#Sturgisrally#Gold Star Memorial#Gold Star Families#Kota Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Epic Photos from Event Shows Bikers Riding Through Downtown

Another day of the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has come to an end, and the turnout of the event is nothing less than astounding. As the crowds continue to pour into the small South Dakota town, Sturgis becomes a collection of metal and leather. Of course, the Rally had to show photos of its thrill-seeking visitors, many of which were proud to show off their decked-out bikes.
Boonville, MOPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Take a Look at the Sights from Opening Ceremony Featuring Budweiser Clydesdales

Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over celebrated the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally yesterday with a parade and Opening Ceremony. For those who couldn’t see the Opening Ceremony for themselves, the event holders posted a slideshow of highlights earlier on their official Instagram page. Prominent in those photos were the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Declares the ‘Two Types of Riders’

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is right around the corner. This Friday, bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike from all over the world will converge on the small South Dakota town. The population of Sturgis will ballon from just under 7,000 people to a whopping 500,000+. It is, without a doubt, the biggest party of the year.
Sturgis, SDWTRF

What does a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendee like to eat and drink?

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to eating and drinking, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees tend to eat and drink like others in America, at least according to some buying trends at local businesses. —>Local Stories from 7News<— “I’m doing an order today (for a customer) from Chicago. It’s all...
Sturgis, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars into 81st year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday, August 6th, in the Black Hills. The expectation is that hundreds of thousands of people will be making their way to the state for the event. Projections estimate this could be the biggest rally...
Sturgis, SDKELOLAND TV

Bringing a little of Lynchburg, Tennessee to Sturgis: Jack Daniels’ tent celebrates Military Appreciation Day

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Nestled in front of Lynn’s Dakotamart in downtown Sturgis, you can find a large Jack Daniels semi-truck trailer and the Jack Daniels tent. It’s a temporary home base for many of the thousands of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees and it’s where Kevin Sanders, known as the “The Barrel Man,” shares stories with the crowds of people.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: When Does It Start? Everything to Know

Yellowstone Season 4 is right around the corner, and we’ve gathered everything we know about the show so far to get fans ready. The wait has been long, but it’s almost time for Yellowstone‘s return! Below, you’ll find only official information on Season 4. From the premiere date, to new and returning cast members – it’s all here!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Dedicates Her Latest Post to Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba

Despite her bitter exit from The Talk, Sharon Osbourne is still keeping close with one of her former co-hosts. The 68-year-old posted an Instagram video of an adorable little girl posing and ballroom dancing, dedicating the clip to Carrie Ann Inaba. Inaba is a former dancer — serving as one of the “Fly Girls” on In Living Color — and host of Dancing with the Stars.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Bob Jenkins, who was the radio announcer of the Indianapolis 500 and called motorsports events for more than five decades, died on Monday. He was 73. Since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death, drivers and fans are paying their respects to the legendary radio and television announcer. One of those was former driver Jeff Gordon. He tweeted Jenkins was “not just a legendary voice, but someone who very much loved what he did. …”

Comments / 0

Community Policy