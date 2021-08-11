Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Isaacs Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZJI3_0bOTOskV00

The Isaacs were invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on August 10. Opry member Ricky Skaggs surprised the Gospel Hall of Fame group—comprised of mother Lily and siblings Ben, Becky, and Sonya—with the invitation.

The Isaacs are a multi-award-winning group that has been performing for 35 years. They are known to blend genres—including bluegrass, folk, country, and gospel—with their acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies. The Isaacs have released more than 20 albums over the years, copping two Grammy nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

Moreover, the group will release their new album, The American Face, on August 13. The 12-song collection features six new songs and six well-known covers, including The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out” and Shania Twain’s “Forever & For Always.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXCH2uM0qwU

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The American Face (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXCH2uM0qwU)

Skaggs Surprises The Isaacs

The Isaacs were performing on the Opry on August 10 in celebration of their upcoming album when Ricky Skaggs joined them onstage.

Carrying framed artwork of their new album, Ricky read the inscription: “Presented to The Isaacs on August 10, 2021, to commemorate the release of the new album, The American Face, and to celebrate your invitation to become the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“Do you say yes?” asked Ricky. “We’re so excited for y’all.”

“Yes, of course, we will marry you,” Sonya replied, while laughing.

“I’m crying my lashes off,” said Lily. “I’m celebrating 50 years of singing and performing music. However, this is the American dream.”

“I’m shaking so bad I can hardly talk, but I’m crying my lashes off too,” added Ben.

“We will take the Opry everywhere we go and hope to make them proud,” noted Becky.

“The Isaacs are musical treasures—they are family,” said Opry VP Dan Rogers. “I think, ‘Man, is our audience lucky tonight’ every single time they take our stage. We’re honored they love the Opry like they do. And I am excited about the prospect of them delivering their powerful songs from the Opry circle for years to come.”

The Opry will formally induct The Isaacs on September 14.

In addition, recent Opry inductees include Carly Pearce (August 2021), Rhonda Vincent (February 2021), Lady A (January 2021), Gene Watson (February 2020), and Luke Combs (July 2019).

‘The American Face’ Track List

  1. The American Face (Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Tom Douglas)
  2. We Can Work It Out (John Lennon, Paul McCartney)
  3. You’re The Inspiration (Peter Cetera, David Foster)
  4. Never Too Late For Love (Tim Nichols, Sonya, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman)
  5. Turn Turn Turn (Peter Seeger)
  6. Just Words (Connie Harrington, Sonya, Rebecca)
  7. Humpty Dumpty Heart (Ronnie Bowman, Sonya, Rebecca)
  8. Forever & For Always (Robert John Lange, Shania Twain)
  9. Dance With Me (Sonya, Jimmy Yeary, Rebecca)
  10. More Than Words (Gary F. Cherone, Nuno Bettencourt)
  11. Love With All Your Heart (Rebecca, Sonya, Steven Jones)
  12. The Water Is Wide (unknown author)

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Gene Watson
Person
Peter Cetera
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Nuno Bettencourt
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonya Isaacs#The Grand Ole Opry#The Invitation#The Gospel Hall Of Fame#Forever For Always#Javascript#American#Rebecca Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Is a Proud Husband Watching Wife Trisha Yearwood ‘Make History’ at the Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks gushes over his wife Trisha Yearwood’s performance and speech at the Grand Ole Opry last night. Last night, the Grand Ole Opry got a new member, Carly Pearce. After a successful start in the country music industry, Pearce was finally invited to join the Opry. And country icon Trisha Yearwood was asked to induct her. The ceremony consisted of some impressive performances, and then a heartfelt welcome speech from Yearwood.
MusicPopculture

Carrie Underwood Duets With 'Legend' Dwight Yoakam During CMA Summer Jam

Carrie Underwood brought a special guest on stage during her set at CMA Summer Jam on Tuesday night, with Dwight Yoakam joining the singer midway through her performance for a pair of duets. The duo first performed Yoakam's "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" followed by his 1986 hit "Guitars, Cadillacs."
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

The Judds and Ray Charles Headline the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Reba McEntire announced the newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees during a Monday morning (Aug. 16) live stream event on the Country Music Association's (CMA) YouTube channel. The list of honorees is headlined by two foundational acts: modern era representatives The Judds and veterans era artist Ray Charles. Two were inducted in the recording and/or touring musician category because of a tie: the first drummer to be honored in the Hall of Fame rotunda, Eddie Bayers, and the first Hall of Famer inducted as a pedal steel guitarist, Pete Drake.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Grand Ole Opry opening for Garth Brooks Nashville Stadium Tour stop

A segment of Saturday’s show will originate from Nissan Stadium. The legendary Grand Ole Opry is opening for Garth Brooks when he performs at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31st. Brooks and the Opry shared the news on Thursday (July 29th), stating a segment will originate from Nissan Stadium before Brooks takes the stage later that evening.
Musicktmoradio.com

Carly Pearce joins the Grand Ole Opry; announces new album ’29: Written In Stone’

Carly Pearce’s third studio album, 29: Written In Stone — an extension of her EP ’29’ — will be released on Sept. 17 via Big Machine Records. The expanded 15-song collection will include the extended play’s original seven tracks, plus eight new cuts, including “Dear Miss Loretta,” which now features country singer Patty Loveless. Pearce’s album is available for preorder now by clicking here.
MusicCMT

Carly Pearce Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

“Singles will come and go, awards will come and go. The arenas will be full, and then maybe they won’t be. But this is something that nobody can ever take away from you,” said an emotional Carly Pearce upon her Aug. 3 induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Famously, Pearce was recently invited by Dolly Parton to receive country music’s most vaunted performing honor. On August 3, Pearce’s induction was presided over by two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trisha Yearwood, who, thirty years to the day, saw “She’s in Love with the Boy,” her debut single, reach the top of the Billboard country charts.
CelebritiesPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry: 5 Moments We Knew She’d Be a Star

Carly Pearce will become the newest Grand Ole Opry member on Tuesday evening (Aug. 3), but she's had Opry dreams for years. “My number one goal is to play the Grand Ole Opry," the singer told CBEX's Chris Burkmenn in a 2015 interview. She certainly blew that goal out of the water: Pearce made her Opry debut as an unsigned artist that year, and since then has hit the hallowed stage more than 80 times.
Musicwivr1017.com

Carly Pearce Joins Opry, Announces Release Of New Music

Carly Pearce was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last night (Tuesday, August 3rd) in Nashville. Trisha Yearwood was on hand to do the honors. 2021 has been quite a year for Carly, who tells us that between joining the Opry and winning two ACM awards for her hit “I Hope You're Happy Now” earlier this year, she is truly living her dreams. “I think it’s just 31 years of dreams that I really have had since I was a little girl, coming true. All I ever wanted to do is have a seat at the country music table, and the fact that I am seeing that I have one – and I know that sounds funny because I’ve been doing this for a few years now – but it just feels… ‘Wait a minute, is this real? Is this real?’ And I feel like these two moments are just really, really special to my heart.”
Manchester, TNthecountrynote.com

Grand Ole Opry® Announces Lineup For Grand Ole Opry At Bonnaroo 2021

Opening Night Event To Include Performances by Opry Members. Along with Tommy Emmanuel, Dom Flemons, Amythyst Kiah, Maggie Rose,. Chris Shiflett, and The Travelin’ McCourys plus Announcer Bill Cody. and the Opry Square Dancers. 2021 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL SET FOR SEPT 2-5 ON THE FARM IN MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

The Isaacs Celebrate Invite To Become Opry Members & Dove Awards Nomination

The Isaacs, one of today’s most respected vocal groups, receives a 52nd Annual GMA Dove Award “Best Bluegrass/Country/Folk Album of the Year,” nomination for the 2020 House of Isaacs release songs for the times. The awards will be handed out on Friday, October 22nd on TBN. This Friday, August 13, The American Face will be available on a DSP (digital service provider) anchored by the People.com premiered title track and video. Please visit www.theisaacs.com for more information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy