The Isaacs Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

The Isaacs were invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on August 10. Opry member Ricky Skaggs surprised the Gospel Hall of Fame group—comprised of mother Lily and siblings Ben, Becky, and Sonya—with the invitation.

The Isaacs are a multi-award-winning group that has been performing for 35 years. They are known to blend genres—including bluegrass, folk, country, and gospel—with their acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies. The Isaacs have released more than 20 albums over the years, copping two Grammy nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

Moreover, the group will release their new album, The American Face, on August 13. The 12-song collection features six new songs and six well-known covers, including The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out” and Shania Twain’s “Forever & For Always.”

Skaggs Surprises The Isaacs

The Isaacs were performing on the Opry on August 10 in celebration of their upcoming album when Ricky Skaggs joined them onstage.

Carrying framed artwork of their new album, Ricky read the inscription: “Presented to The Isaacs on August 10, 2021, to commemorate the release of the new album, The American Face, and to celebrate your invitation to become the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“Do you say yes?” asked Ricky. “We’re so excited for y’all.”

“Yes, of course, we will marry you,” Sonya replied, while laughing.

“I’m crying my lashes off,” said Lily. “I’m celebrating 50 years of singing and performing music. However, this is the American dream.”

“I’m shaking so bad I can hardly talk, but I’m crying my lashes off too,” added Ben.

“We will take the Opry everywhere we go and hope to make them proud,” noted Becky.

“The Isaacs are musical treasures—they are family,” said Opry VP Dan Rogers. “I think, ‘Man, is our audience lucky tonight’ every single time they take our stage. We’re honored they love the Opry like they do. And I am excited about the prospect of them delivering their powerful songs from the Opry circle for years to come.”

The Opry will formally induct The Isaacs on September 14.

In addition, recent Opry inductees include Carly Pearce (August 2021), Rhonda Vincent (February 2021), Lady A (January 2021), Gene Watson (February 2020), and Luke Combs (July 2019).

