Outlander Book Club: The Fiery Cross Chapter 53 breakdown

The Read Carolina pick for August goes to “The Very Nice Box” by Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman. Ava designs storage boxes for STÄDA, which is an up and coming furniture company. She’s serious and obsessive, throwing herself into her work in order to forget about a tragedy that killed her fiancée and parents years ago. But when Ava gets a new boss named Mat, she can’t help but be inexplicably and instantly drawn into his magnetic personality. And as she falls in love with him, she starts to heal from her trauma. It’s a really cute, funny and kind of cheesy romantic comedy…but slowly you start to realize this isn’t a comedy at all. It’s a thriller. Set in a unique, fun and exciting workplace environment, everything from Ava’s character arc, to the slow unraveling of the real story, were all very well developed and executed.