Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Outlander Book Club: The Fiery Cross Chapter 53 breakdown

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocasta explains the story of the Frenchman’s gold in Outlander Book 5, Chapter 53. Claire, Jamie, Brianna, and Duncan learn about the Frenchman’s gold in Outlander Book 5, Chapter 53. Who was that masked man? That’s the big question for the time being. The chapter starts with Jocasta talking about...

claireandjamie.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander Book Club#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Gold
Related
Grapevine, TXgrapevinetexas.gov

Entwined Minds Book Club

Summer is our theme for the month of August. Discuss any book of your choice fiction or nonfiction that ties into August's theme.
Deer Park, TXdeer-park.tx.us

Mysteries & More Book Club

The Mysteries & More Book Club meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month to discuss great books from a variety of genres. Watch the Library's Facebook page for more details about the upcoming meeting. We will be picking future titles for the book group at upcoming meetings. If you have a title that you think would make a great discussion book, bring it to our next meeting. No registration is required. Check the library's website at www.deerparktx.org/library or call at 281-478-7208 for the most current information.
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

August’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

The Read Carolina pick for August goes to “The Very Nice Box” by Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman. Ava designs storage boxes for STÄDA, which is an up and coming furniture company. She’s serious and obsessive, throwing herself into her work in order to forget about a tragedy that killed her fiancée and parents years ago. But when Ava gets a new boss named Mat, she can’t help but be inexplicably and instantly drawn into his magnetic personality. And as she falls in love with him, she starts to heal from her trauma. It’s a really cute, funny and kind of cheesy romantic comedy…but slowly you start to realize this isn’t a comedy at all. It’s a thriller. Set in a unique, fun and exciting workplace environment, everything from Ava’s character arc, to the slow unraveling of the real story, were all very well developed and executed.
Books & LiteratureFrederick News-Post

The Book Breakdown: A materialist looks for meaning

“The cosmos sings order, and it also sings disorder.”. So writes the physicist and novelist Alan Lightman in “Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings.”. Lightman’s slim volume adds to the perennial ponderings of human beings’ place in the universe, and he is especially well positioned to take on the...
Hartland, WIvillageofhartland.com

Genre Book Club

Each month, readers in this book club will read a book from one of three genres: crime/mystery, horror, or science fiction/fantasy. For more information, please visit the library's website. Book: Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby “For fans of: Bullitt, The Fast and the Furious and gritty Elmore Leonard-style noir… [Cosby] never lets up on the gas. The result is a high-octane, white-knuckle thriller that will have readers whipping through the pages at breakneck speed…Cosby’s tightfisted prose fuels this story with heart-pumping (and often brutal) action that begs to be adapted for the big screen but never loses its compassionate edge.” ? Bookpage.
Books & Literatureimaginationsoup.net

New Beginning Chapter Books for Ages 6 to 9

This post may contain affiliate links. I’m thrilled to introduce you to these new beginning chapter books! Quirky, heartwarming, historical, this list has something for everyone…. Beginning Chapter Books for Ages 6 to 9. by Cam Higgins, illustrated by Ariel Landy. What a sweet beginning illustrated chapter book written from...
Books & LiteratureKELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Only Plane in the Sky’

It’s hard to believe, yet in less than a month, America will be witness to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack on this country. The focus of the commemoration will be to mark the passage of two decades since the day that changed our lives forever. Jane Taylor...
Columbus, WIcityofcolumbuswi.com

A Book and a Movie Virtual Book Club

A book club for books that have been made into movies and are available in regular print and large print formats. You may join using a smart phone, laptop, reader, or computer. This month's book and movie is The Shipping News by Annie Proulx Please visit the library's website or Facebook to register for this event.
Books & Literaturelegalnews.com

Literary Ladies Book Club meeting on August 26

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies Book Club on Thursday, August 26, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For the August meeting, the club will be discussing “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai. To register for this online discussion by Tuesday, August 24, visit...
Brookfield, WIbrookfield.wi.us

"It's All Elementary" Mystery Book Club

If you can’t get enough of “who dun’ its” then this is the group for you! Current and classic mysteries are discussed in this easy going, but lively group. Note: On the date of each meeting, please check the sign in the lobby for meeting location.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Outlander Theory Has Fans Thinking Season 6 Will Make A Major Change From The Book Background

The Droughtlander between the fifth and sixth seasons of Outlander is still going, and there is no end in sight until 2022 rolls around. That doesn't mean that hiatus has to be a boring time for fans, however, and some have used the wait from the end of Season 5 back in May 2020 to come up with an intriguing theory for Season 6. It's a theory about Claire and a new character who will debut in Season 6, and it would mark a major change from Diana Gabaldon's book saga.
Stillwater, OKmeridiantech.edu

Pages: A Book Club for Leaders & Readers

Poke the Box: When Was the Last Time You Did Something for the First Time? by Seth Godin | August 26, 11:30am to 1pm. If you’re content waiting for success to find you, you should avoid this book club selection altogether. Why? Because its message dares readers to do something they’re afraid of – even if it’s a small first step. If you’re ready to dive deep into why continual innovation is so critical to thriving in this fast-paced world, make plans to participate in the lively book club discussion on how to connect this book’s principles to your everyday life.
Books & LiteratureNorthern Virginia Daily

Corhaven Graveyard Book club

The Corhaven Graveyard Book Club will host a virtual discussion of the book “Slave Testimony: Two Centuries of Letters, Speeches, Interviews and Autobiographies” by J.W. Blassingame from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 30. Future meetings will be held Aug. 13 and Sept. 30. Materials will be provided ahead of...
Books & Literatureaquariumdrunkard.com

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club :: Chapter Eight

Welcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our recurring column of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Jarrod Annis and Kyle Fortinsky. Echo Tree: The Collected Short Fiction of Henry Dumas. The writing of Henry Dumas exists in the liminal space...
Brookfield, WIbrookfield.wi.us

Armchair Travel Book Club

Explore new worlds and enjoy intriguing adventures through reading! This book group discusses nonfiction and fiction titles written by and about travelers throughout the world. No meeting in December. New members always welcome! On the date of each meeting, please check the sign in the lobby for meeting location.
Newton, IAnewtongov.org

Summer Series Book Club

Find your next favorite novel with our summer book club series! The book club meets on the library lawn and will read the first book in a different popular series each month. Copies of the books can be picked up at the library information desk. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on! Teens and adults welcome. Book selections are as follows: June - "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", July - "The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency", August - The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy",
Books & Literaturemomenceprogressreporter.com

Book Club Looking for Participants

The Edward Chipman Library Book Club meets the second Tuesday of the month (except June, July and August) at 6 pm in the library. For the September meeting we will discuss books read over the summer by each member and choose our book selection for October. The book club has...
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Mystery Book Club Events With Perry Library

If you are a fan of mystery, the Perry Public Library will be hosting its Mystery Book Club events later this month. There will be three stories this month including Pint of No Return by Dana Mentink, P. by Catherine Burns and It Takes Two to Mango by Carrie Doyle....
Books & Literaturebridgemi.com

Bridge Book Club to discuss ‘Wounds’ in September

Our bimonthly Bridge Book Club returns in September with a collaborative memoir from two Michigan authors. Bridge Book Club’s September selection is “Wounds” by Razel Jones and Daniel Abbott, and we’re honored they both will join us to discuss their memoir about the triumphs and the pains experienced in Jones and Abbott's collective journey toward cross-cultural navigation. Jones and Abbott explore the concepts of race and difference through stories beginning with their youthful experiences in rural northwestern Michigan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy