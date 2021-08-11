Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Relief may be ahead as the rise in prices for U.S. consumers slows

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0lKN_0bOTONpK00
Prices for U.S. consumers rose in July at the slowest pace since February. The price of used cars ticked up just 0.2% last month. Above, an SUV displayed for sale. (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation’s households.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4% compared with a year earlier.

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.3% in the last year, down slightly from 4.5% in June — the fastest pace since 1991.

Americans continue to face higher costs, with the year-over-year inflation rate matching June’s increase as the largest annual gain since 2008. At the same time, some recent drivers of the inflation surge slowed last month. The price of used cars, which had soared over the last three months, ticked up just 0.2% in July. Airline fares, which have been surging, declined 0.1% in July.

“We believe June marked the peak in the annual rate of inflation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics. “That said, price increases stemming from the reopening of the economy and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks will keep the rate of inflation elevated.”

Rising inflation has emerged as the Achilles’ heel of the economic recovery, erasing much of the benefit to workers from higher pay and heightening pressure on the Federal Reserve’s policymakers, who face a mandate to maintain stable prices.

Inflation is also threatening to become a political liability for President Biden, whom Republicans in Congress have blamed for contributing to accelerating inflation by having pushed through a $1.9-trillion financial aid package in the spring that included stimulus checks to most households and federal supplemental unemployment aid. Further trillions in spending, backed by Biden and congressional Democrats, will be considered by Congress in the coming weeks.

In response, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and the White House have said they believe that the pickup in inflation, which well exceeds the Fed’s 2% annual target, will prove temporary because it stems mainly from supply shortages resulting from the sudden shutdown — and swift reopening — of a $20-trillion economy.

Most economists agree that the primary drivers of higher prices have been categories of goods and services that were most disrupted by the pandemic — including new and used vehicles, hotel rooms, airline tickets and building materials.

But other inflationary trends could prove more long-lasting. Rents, for example, are rising again in many big cities after having dropped during the pandemic. Home prices have rocketed up. And workers, particularly in the restaurant and retail industries, are receiving substantial pay gains as businesses struggle to fill jobs.

Some companies are still raising prices to offset higher parts and labor costs. Burger chain Shake Shack plans to raise its prices by 3% to 3.5% in the final three months of the year, executives said on an investor conference call.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, has said it will raise some prices to offset higher raw materials costs. And Yum Brands, which owns KFC and Taco Bell, said late last month that its franchisees have implemented “moderate” price increases.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#U S Consumers#Food Prices#Americans#The Labor Department#Oxford Economics#The Federal Reserve#Republicans#Congress#Democrats#Fed Chair#The White House#Burger#Shake Shack#Unilever#Dove#Yum Brands#Taco Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
KFC
Related
BusinessMotley Fool

Inflation Made Americans' Pay Raises Disappear

Did you get a raise? Here's why you may not feel any richer. When it appeared the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to wane, the economy opened up and wages rose as demand for workers increased. In fact, there was a record high number of jobs available, and the competitive labor market forced companies to pay more in order to attract workers. As a result, between March and June of 2021, there was a 2.8% increase in compensation.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

September unemployment cliff looms for 7 million Americans

More than 7 million Americans are set to lose their unemployment aid immediately after Labor Day, even as the delta variant poses new challenges to the economic recovery. Gig workers and other unemployed Americans receiving aid through programs created for the pandemic will see those checks end on Sept. 7, along with the $300 weekly federal supplement to traditional jobless benefits.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Powell: Delta variant's impact on economy 'not yet clear'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday he’s unsure if the delta variant of the coronavirus will take a serious toll on the broader U.S. economy, citing the resilience of consumers and businesses throughout the pandemic. During a virtual question and answer session with students and teachers, Powell said “it's...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street slumps after weak retail sales, Home Depot results

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest one-day percentage fall in about a month, weighed down by a drop in U.S. retail sales that raised concerns about the economic recovery, as well as by disappointing results from Home Depot (HD.N).
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Market Bull Sees New Highs Ahead, Says Don't Bet Against U.S. Consumers

John Stoltzfus encouraged investors to remain optimistic despite this week's wild market swings. The Wall Street bull, who serves as Oppenheimer Asset Management's chief investment strategist, said he doubts that the Covid-19 delta variant and Federal Reserve tightening worries will spark a significant downdraft. "I not only think it can...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks broadly flat ahead of FOMC minutes

Wall Street stocks were only slightly higher early on Wednesday as market participants awaited the release of minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting later in the day. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.02% at 35,349.58, while the S&P 500 was 0.12% firmer at 4,453.28 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.14% stronger at 14,677.08.
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks drop...Americans cut spending...Factory production up

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are dropping on Wall Street amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about a weaker economic outlook in China. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. Investors watched rapid developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country with unexpected speed and thousands of people tried to flee. Markets in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo also retreated.
EconomyDetroit News

U.S. factory output rises, gets boost from autos

Production at U.S. factories strengthened in July by the most in four months, rebounding above pre-pandemic levels and indicating manufacturers are coping with snarled supply chains and shortages. The 1.4% increase followed a revised 0.3% drop in June, according to Federal Reserve data issued Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also...
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. retail sales drop in July amid COVID-19 case surge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. retail sales declined by 1.1 percent in July from the previous month, as consumer concerns grew amid surging COVID-19 cases, showed newly released data. Retail sales totaled 617.7 billion U.S. dollars in July, 15.8 percent above July 2020 despite the monthly drop, according to...
Businessfinance-commerce.com

Retail sales fall, highlighting rocky recovery

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Retail sales dropped in July, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, showing signs that consumer spending was hampered amid an uneven economic recovery. The...
RetailNBC Connecticut

Shoppers Spend Less as U.S. Cases of the Delta Covid Variant Surge: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's big-box retail reporter Melissa Repko breaks down earnings from Walmart and Home Depot, and how the delta Covid variant could be slowing consumer spending. Plus, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood calls out Michael Burry of 'The Big Short' after he bets against her innovation fund.
BusinessMotley Fool

Consumer Price Index Rises 5.4% in July as Americans Continue to Grapple With Inflation

Inflation is still going strong. Here's how you can make it hurt a little less. If it seems like the cost of goods and services has been higher than normal for several months, well, there's a reason for that. Inflation has not eased since soaring during the spring. In July, the Consumer Price Index rose 5.4%, in line with June's reading and matching the largest increase since August of 2008.
Economyadvisorhub.com

U.S. Factory Output Rose by Most in Four Months, Lifted by Autos

(Bloomberg) — Production at U.S. factories strengthened in July by the most in four months, rebounding above pre-pandemic levels and indicating manufacturers are coping with snarled supply chains and shortages. The 1.4% increase followed a revised 0.3% drop in June, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also...
RetailSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The week ahead: Retail earnings and Fed minutes

Several retailers are scheduled to report earnings this week, led by Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. Economic reports include retail sales figures on Tuesday and housing starts on Wednesday. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, released Wednesday, may provide insight into the central bank's debate on tapering, or reducing the bond-buying it's been doing to stimulate the economy.
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar May Still Face Downward Pressure Ahead Of Jackson Hole

Markets appear to have decided that Jackson Hole will be the next key event in gauging the Fed’s path, in a week filled with a slew of US policy makers’ hints on US monetary policy’s next step. However, the US Consumer Confidence Index suggested that the Fed may contemplate before officially kicking off the tightening tools.

Comments / 1

Community Policy