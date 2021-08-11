Cancel
Grundy County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Kendall by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES At 955 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orland Park, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Coal City, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Newark, Millington and Big Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

