Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Stark County in northeastern Ohio * Until noon EDT. * At 1055 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartville, or near Canton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Canton, Youngstown, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Green, Alliance, North Canton, Louisville, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Hartville, Austintown, Struthers, Randolph, Atwater, Poland, Ellsworth and New Middletown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH