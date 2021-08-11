Special Weather Statement issued for Mahoning, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Stark A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mahoning and northeastern Stark Counties through NOON EDT At 1053 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hartville, or 8 miles north of Canton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Green, Alliance, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Hartville, Austintown, Struthers, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Craig Beach, Lowellville, Beloit, Limaville and Greentown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
