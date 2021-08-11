Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahoning County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Mahoning, Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Stark A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mahoning and northeastern Stark Counties through NOON EDT At 1053 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hartville, or 8 miles north of Canton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Green, Alliance, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Hartville, Austintown, Struthers, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Craig Beach, Lowellville, Beloit, Limaville and Greentown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Struthers, OH
City
New Middletown, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
Poland, OH
City
Middletown, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Greentown, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Sebring, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Beloit, OH
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
City
Ellsworth, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy