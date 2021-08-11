Cancel
Dupage County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DuPage, Kane, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR WILL...CENTRAL KANE AND DUPAGE COUNTIES At 954 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palos Hills, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, Elk Grove Village, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn and West Chicago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

