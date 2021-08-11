Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR EASTERN WILL AND COOK COUNTIES At 955 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainfield, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Glenview, Buffalo Grove and Bartlett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.