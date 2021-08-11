Kyle Schwarber ‘Antsy’ To Debut For Red Sox After ‘Tiny Little Setback’
It’s easy to understand why Kyle Schwarber can’t wait to go back to crushing the baseball. The Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman told reporters Tuesday he’s eager to return from injury and debut with his new team. Schwarber has been out since early July due to a hamstring strain, but his absence hasn’t kept him out of the headlines. The Red Sox acquired him from the Washington Nationals on July 29 in a trade with hopes he’d add pop to the lineup quickly. However, the groin injury he suffered last week, one he believes is minor, has extended his recovery timeline.nesn.com
Comments / 0