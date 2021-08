Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the most popular and best Hollywood stars. They met in 2001 on the set of Gigli, which was a rom-com released in 2003. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t go well but the relationship between Jennifer and Ben began growing. At that time, Jennifer Lopez was married to dancer Cris Judd. She went public with Ben Affleck after her divorce from Cris Judd in 2003. In an interview with People, Jennifer Lopez revealed the truth about her relationship with Ben Affleck. She said “we didn’t try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure.” She also said that her first impression of the actor was something out of context. “I felt like … ‘Okay, this is it,'” Jennifer Lopez said. “[But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later.”