Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth, IL

More than two dozen took field for 83rd annual Old Timers Softball Game at Monmouth Park

Galesburg Register-Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONMOUTH – Shawn Temple actually coached the losing team in Sunday night’s 83rd annual Old Timers Game at Monmouth Park, but you’d never know it by looking at his face. “Putting the glove on at least one more time each summer brings me great joy,” said Temple, who played fastpitch softball in the area for 25 years, following in the footsteps of family members. “I think you could see that during the game – I never stop smiling.”

www.galesburg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Monmouth, IL
Sports
City
Monmouth, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastpitch Softball#Baseball#Monmouth College#Temple#The Illinois State Police#Lions League#Motor League#Monmouth High School#Legion#The Senior League#Gibson Woods#The Monmouth Review Atlas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy